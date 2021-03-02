Potential snub for Liverpool and Barcelona as report claims midfielder has agreed deal with Inter Milan

According to a report published by Todo Fichajes, Gini Wijnaldum is set to end speculation surrounding his future by signing for Inter Milan.

Wijnaldum has reached a whole new level since working under Jurgen Klopp. Few who saw him play even during impressive stints in the Eredivisie and at St. James’ Park would have foreseen him playing a key role in a side who would win the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back campaigns.

However, Wijnaldum has done just that. He remains a crucial player for Liverpool and Klopp, but as is reported on Transfermarkt, his contract expires in June of this year. As a result, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested parties whenever he so wishes.

Back in November, as Sky Sports report, Jurgen Klopp revealed that he would be “happy” if Wijnaldum were to remain at Anfield. Unfortunately for the German, who has been through enough in recent weeks and months, it doesn’t look as though he’s going to get his wish, or at least if Todo Fichajes are to be believed.

Todo Fichajes report that Wijnaldum is set to sign for Inter Milan on a free transfer. Their report mentions interest from both Barcelona, who are managed by his former international coach Ronald Koeman, and PSG, but he has chosen to move to the San Siro and play under Antonio Conte.

Much of the speculation to date has been linking Wijnaldum with Barcelona, so we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any base to these claims that he will in fact be moving to Milan…