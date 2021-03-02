Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum made it into the Premier League team of the week and has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks.

The Netherlands international had a fine game for the Reds as they got back to winning ways with victory away to Sheffield United at the weekend, keeping their top four hopes alive after an awful recent run.

Liverpool have had a nightmare with injuries, in fairness, so they’ve done well to put in an assured performance with so many key players missing, though Crooks worries about what might happen if Wijnaldum joins that list of players currently on the sidelines.

Praising Wijnaldum in his BBC Sport column, Crooks said: “Wijnaldum once again seemed to keep it together for Liverpool in the absence of Jordan Henderson.

“Should anything happen to Wijnaldum between now and the end of the season, bearing in mind their injury list, I think Liverpool would implode.”

Liverpool fans will certainly hope they can have a bit more luck with injuries in the weeks ahead as they’re already without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Still, there’s also a worry about Wijnaldum’s long term future as he nears the end of his contract at Anfield.