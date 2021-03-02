Video: Jamie Carragher sees signs of promising Liverpool tactical change against Sheffield United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has highlighted a promising possible tactical change that served the Reds well in their win over Sheffield United.

Watch the Sky Sports video below for some interesting analysis from Carragher, who highlighted Curtis Jones’ rather free role in midfield as he got forward to score at Bramall Lane…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Carragher thinks this represents a slight change in shape from Liverpool, with Jones an extra option when the team attack.

If Klopp can make this continue, it could be very useful for LFC as they had perhaps become a bit predictable up front in recent times.