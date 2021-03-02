Menu

Video: Jamie Carragher sees signs of promising Liverpool tactical change against Sheffield United

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has highlighted a promising possible tactical change that served the Reds well in their win over Sheffield United.

Watch the Sky Sports video below for some interesting analysis from Carragher, who highlighted Curtis Jones’ rather free role in midfield as he got forward to score at Bramall Lane…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Decision made: Man United strike pre-contract agreement over smart free transfer
Arsenal star increasingly likely to seal transfer away this summer
Pundit names the Manchester United player who is exposing poor transfer decision by Solskjaer

Carragher thinks this represents a slight change in shape from Liverpool, with Jones an extra option when the team attack.

If Klopp can make this continue, it could be very useful for LFC as they had perhaps become a bit predictable up front in recent times.

More Stories Curtis Jones Jamie Carragher Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.