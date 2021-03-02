Former Liverpool star tips Reds youngster to be world class and names two positions he can play

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has tipped Curtis Jones for stardom in his column for Empire of the Kop.

The 20-year-old midfielder has impressed in the Liverpool first-team this season after gaining more playing time, which has been partly due to there being so many injuries in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Jones will be likely be playing even more between now and the end of the season due to the injury to Jordan Henderson, who had been filling in in defence anyway as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also spent so much time out on the sidelines.

Enrique thinks Jones has the potential to be world class, and believes he could enjoy a lot of success in two main roles.

In Liverpool’s current 4-3-3 formation, Jones seems best suited to playing on the left of the three, according to Enrique, though he also believes he could play as more of a number ten in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“For me, of all Liverpool’s young players, since I saw him the first time, he’s the one who can make it right to the top. This is a player who can become a starter for years to come. Him and Trent, Scousers in the team,” Enrique said.

“You have to be blind to not see his talent, but what I like the most is his work-rate. Him and Steven Gerrard are very different players, but that doesn’t matter – he could be world-class.

“The talent is there. The work-rate is there and the confidence is definitely there! The only thing that could stop him fulfilling his potential is attitude, but it doesn’t look like that’s a problem either and Klopp wouldn’t be playing him if it was.

“In our current formation, I like him on the left of the midfield three. This way he can cut in and shoot with his right-foot. He also helps out Robbo defensively and opens spaces for other players. In the future, he could be a no.10 in a 4-2-3-1 as well.

“I’d love to see him with Fabinho holding and Hendo on the right at the end of the season – even though I also love Thiago – who I still think is better at no.6.”