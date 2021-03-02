‘Lost a true giant’ – Liverpool star Andy Robertson pays beautiful tribute to Ian St John after Reds and Scotland legend’s death

With Liverpool announcing the passing of legend Ian St John this morning, at the age of 82 following an illness, current Reds star Andy Robertson has paid tribute to his compatriot.

St John made 425 appearances for the Merseyside outfit over a decade-long spell after arriving for a then record-fee of £37,500 from boyhood club Motherwell.

The forward helped the Reds to a return to the First Division in his debut season at Anfield, as the side achieved promotion from the second-tier.

St John went on to be part of two First Division title-winning sides with Liverpool, as well as notching the extra-time winner that secured the club’s first ever FA Cup, in 1965, with late heroics against Leeds.

Andy Robertson has taken to social media this morning to share a beautiful tribute to St John, stating that both Scotland and Liverpool have ‘lost a true giant’.

A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy. Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace Ian St John pic.twitter.com/Lygr8oFbcf — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 2, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool have edge over Manchester United in transfer race for global superstar “I think it’s something United would consider” – Man Utd tipped to try potential swap transfer “Move heaven and earth to get them” – Ferdinand names two urgent priority signings for Man United

Robertson accompanied the post with a wonderful pair of pictures showing himself next to St John as they took in the beauty of a Scotland cap.