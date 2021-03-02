‘Made me feel sick’ – These Newcastle fans react to ‘shambles’ moment critiqued by Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher in draw against Wolves

Spades of Newcastle United supporters have reacted to an in-depth breakdown of the costly goal they conceded against Wolves by legend Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports on Monday Night Football.

Moments before Ruben Neves equalised for the Wanderers, taking two points off of the relegation-threatened Magpies, Emil Krafth was replaced by Matt Ritchie in yet another injury for the side.

When the substitution was made in the 72nd minute, Ritchie was tasked with delivering some instructions on behalf of manager Steve Bruce and assistant Graeme Jones.

Ritchie was supposed to inform Isaac Hayden that he needed to switch to a right centre-back as part of a defensive five, whilst Jacob Murphy should’ve been shifted to right wing-back.

The Scotsman failed to deliver the messages in time, after offering some instructions to Arsenal loanee Joe Willock, Ritchie only had time to convey the tactics to Hayden before the ball was in play again.

With Murphy not receiving the message at all, he remained on the left-wing when play resumed, which caused the problem that led to the goal.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side broke forward on the right flank, as Pedro Neto marched down, Hayden was left in no man’s land – he had Adama Traore and Neves to watch.

Neto floated a cross into the area, as Hayden couldn’t contest the midfielder in time with his eyes on Traore, Neves was left free to head the ball into the back of the net.

If the instructions had made it to Murphy, Hayden would be positioned to clear the ball as a right centre-back in the middle, as Murphy would’ve been tracking Traore at right wing-back.

Ritchie delivered the message to Murphy after the goal, the winger was completely shocked and it was all too little, too late for the Magpies. Their lead was gone and the tie ended 1-1.

“He hasn’t told Jacob Murphy anything.” “He’s like Robert De Niro! ‘You talking to me?!'”@Carra23 takes a look at how a breakdown in communication cost #NUFC against Wolves on the weekend…??#MNF pic.twitter.com/iPN2yGMinU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Here’s how some of the Newcastle faithful have reacted to the rightful highlighting of the incident:

A watched that earlier mate, made me feel sick. So embarrassing man hahaha that goal would have been stopped — craiigdawson (@craiigdee) March 2, 2021

Combination of Ritchie and the coaches fault. — Ethan (@Ethcommon) March 1, 2021

So why do people keep telling us he’s doing a great job exactly? 2 wins in 17! We’re not wanting him out because he managed Sunderland. We want him out because he’s dreadful!

Thank you for actually showcasing a miniscule of the blokes incompetence. We’ve known this for ages! — Magpie 24/7 – Newcastle United (@Magpie24_7) March 1, 2021

The manager cost us the game. #bruceout — dyl (@dylxo94) March 1, 2021

Breakdown in a Cabbages tactics, I mean that’s what you get when your club employs the worst ever premier league manager ( fact). But he’s a good lad so gets constant protection by the people who were the same to bash Rafa week in week out. Embarrassing. — J?? #AshleyOut (@Abra_Dubravka) March 1, 2021

Shambles ??? — El Mattos (@MjaNufc) March 2, 2021

It’s an empty stadium. If Bruce can’t get his tactics belted out then he shouldn’t be there (reason one of five million). It’s never his fault though ? — Luke Evans (@snavelevans) March 1, 2021

2 seasons in a row this has happened on Bruce’s watch. You see better organisation in Sunday league teams — Chester Copperpot (@PekChopExpress) March 1, 2021

In fairness there are no fans in the ground surely they can just roar it to murphy if richie hasnt passed the info on and hel hear it in an empty stadium , what a shambles. — Greg O’ Grady (@Peglegmacgreg) March 2, 2021

SB and GJ should be absolutely howling at JM to get back to RWB.. They can see Ritchie hasn’t passed the message on quick enough.

Lack of urgency and communication all round — Kyle Carnell (@KM_Carnell) March 2, 2021

Couple of things…given there’s no crowd, would a shout over not have worked? Also, the communication, Hayden, Ritchie etc is all irrelevant if Willock just continues running a few more paces and stays with Neves. Can’t believe that’s not been picked up on! — Alex Dougall (@Alex_Dougall) March 1, 2021

Agree this needs to be better @Carra23 but why is Bruce absolutely motionless throughout that whole video. He’s not tried to sort the issue out and there’s a fair bit of play before hand. Jones seems like he’s the only one of them attempting to even get the message across. — Leon (@LeonOsman17) March 2, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United legend warns Red Devils about selling underrated star Manchester United could be cleared to clinch transfer of Real Madrid star Contract bid: Spurs have offered deal to promising talent on trial with West Ham

The Magpies only sit three points ahead of Fulham, who are 18th in the Premier League. With a run of three defeats from their last five and numerous key players injured, they face a difficult task to stay up.