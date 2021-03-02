Major blow for Arsenal as young star drops huge hint that he’s leaving this summer

A player doing something on their social media profile may not seem like much in isolation, but all the signs are pointing to Arsenal losing their young star Folarin Balogun this summer.

He’s been highly impressive for the U23’s and he also did enough in the Europa League to suggest he deserved more chances in the Premier League, but they haven’t been forthcoming and the recent resurgence from Aubameyang makes it even more unlikely.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with his situation as his contract expires in the summer, and it’s not looking good for Arsenal just now.

It’s suggested that the main interest is coming from Bundesliga clubs so he would leave for nothing if he agrees to move there, while it appears he’s also removed all mentions of Arsenal from his Instagram account which also sets alarm bells ringing.

It must be stressed that nothing has been officially announced at this point and it sounds like Mikel Arteta still hopes that he’s going to stay, but that does look unlikely just now.

If he does leave then we simply haven’t seen enough of him to tell how much of a mistake Arsenal have made in allowing his contract to run down, so it could take a few years to make an accurate judgement.