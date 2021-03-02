“Move heaven and earth to get them” – Ferdinand names two urgent priority signings for Man United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has sent a strong message to his old club over the two transfers they urgently need this summer.

It’s currently looking like being a slightly disappointing season for the Red Devils, even if some progress has clearly been made since last term.

Man Utd looked like being genuine title challengers at one point, but that now seems unrealistic after some recent slip-ups and an incredible run of form from league leaders Manchester City.

Ferdinand now thinks it’s vital for United to bring in a top centre-back with pace next season, whilst also naming an elite forward like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe as the other priority.

“I still see room for improvement, we definitely need to buy a centre-back, a commanding centre back with pace, please!” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“I think [Edinson] Cavani, yes, he’s a good stopgap but [we need] a centre forward. If people like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are available, you can’t allow them to go somewhere else and you need to move heaven and earth to get them here.

“Manchester United are used to having superstars and those boys would change the narrative at this football club, that’s how good they are.

“There’s room for improvement and opportunity to improve this squad, there’s players out there available, it seems. We need to be in the mix.”

It remains to be seen if MUFC can land the players they need, with some of their work in last summer’s window not exactly inspiring confidence.

It could be argued they needed a centre-back and a forward last year as well, but they signed midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has barely played, and ageing striker Edinson Cavani, who can’t be a long-term option.