Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested the Red Devils should be careful about letting Daniel James go after his impact as a squad player in recent games.

The Wales international wasn’t exactly the most high-profile signing for Man Utd last season, but he made a promising start at Old Trafford after also catching the eye in the Championship with Swansea City.

James then saw his form dip a little and he struggled to play as often for United at the start of this season, until recently, when he’s come in and impressed in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Still, if things had gone differently he probably could’ve left MUFC as the Telegraph reported on interest from Leeds United back in January.

This deal never materialised, and James is now showing what he can do at this level, with former defender Neville insisting his old club might struggle to find someone else as good as him to play that kind of role in the squad.

“I think Dan James should stay at Manchester United for Manchester United’s purposes,” he said on Sky Sports commentary, as quoted by HITC.

“Is he a player you would want to start every week? No. But you do need players of that quality to come in off the bench and obviously cause a problem for other teams. He’s quick. He does get a goal. A fifth, sixth forward. He’s good for Man Utd. They will do well to find better.”

Leeds may well live to regret missing out on James after his recent improvement, but he may be one to keep an eye on again in the future if he falls out of favour again any time soon.