Carragher tells Man United to prioritise one of these two players over Jadon Sancho transfer

Jamie Carragher has stated his belief that Manchester United should prioritise a top centre-forward signing over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Carragher notes that United have been linked with Sancho but that it might actually make more sense for them to try bringing in Erling Haaland or Harry Kane.

It would be intriguing to see Man Utd with more of an out-and-out goal-scorer in their ranks, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not really living up to expectations in that department, while Mason Greenwood is still young and inexperienced, even if he looks an exciting prospect for the future.

Carragher worries about the lack of quality up front for the Red Devils right now, suggesting they need a Haaland or a Kane up there to help them in some tighter games.

“I wouldn’t describe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a defensive manager. He’s played for Manchester United, in those successful teams,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“Right now, I actually think it’s a quality issue. Is there enough quality when the ball goes to the forward players?

“They’re the top-scorers in the Premier League but have they got that player to score the decisive goal in a tight game, that player who is going to take them to the league title?

“People talk about Manchester United needing a right-winger and they went for Jadon Sancho. They need a centre forward more than anything, in my book.

“If you’ve got [Marcus] Rashford, a centre forward and a right-winger and Greenwood supplementing that… he’s still young but he will be a quality player.

“I think that’s where they’re lacking right now. I think it’s a lack of quality and you look at the options, you think of Harry Kane from this country, and Haaland is another one coming through.”

Both Haaland and Kane have been among the finest finishers in the game for some time now, and it’s hard to imagine they couldn’t go some way to taking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side up a level.