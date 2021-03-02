Pundit names the Manchester United player who is exposing poor transfer decision by Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being made to look rather silly for allowing Jesse Lingard to leave for a loan transfer to West Ham, according to Garth Crooks.

The England international has looked a player reborn in his time on loan with the Hammers so far, and made it into Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport this week despite being on the losing side against Manchester City.

Lingard barely played for Man Utd for much of this season and last before leaving Old Trafford to join West Ham, but that no looks like a mistake from Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician could surely still find a place for Lingard in his squad when he’s playing like this, and Crooks believes the player is now showing his manager up with his superb form.

“I said some weeks ago that Lingard looked in the mood to prove his critics wrong,” Crooks said.

“His return to first-team action after such a long absence has been impressive and his most recent performance against Manchester City was no different.

“Whatever the reasons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had for allowing Lingard to play on loan at West Ham for the rest of the season, Lingard is making the Manchester United’s manager’s decision-making look questionable.

“Scott McTominay, Fred and Daniel James might have seen Lingard out of the Old Trafford door for now but when the England player is in this mood he looks hard to ignore.”

United fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on Lingard between now and the end of the season, and what a story it would be if this homegrown player could return to Manchester and fight his way back into the starting XI.

