Barcelona have been handed a massive boost ahead of tomorrow night’s Copa del Rey encounter against Sevilla. Pedri has returned to training despite suffering an injury on Saturday night.

The Blaugrana’s 18-year-old standout was forced off in the 70th minute of the La Liga meeting between the sides on the weekend, being replaced by academy talent Ilaix Moriba.

Barcelona later announced that the creative midfielder suffered a muscular injury to the lower part of his left leg, with AS’ Javi Miguel reporting that this would leave Pedri sidelined for two to three weeks.

Of course that was nightmare news as it would leave the quality talent a doubt for the second-leg of the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain as well.

In a massive turnaround though, Pedri participated in team training on Tuesday, whilst also training alone on Monday. Ronald Koeman has confirmed the injury miracle in his pre-match press conference.

“Well there’s some things you can’t explain, because yesterday afternoon, I was pretty surprised that he was training by himself.”

“But he said he wasn’t feeling any pain. This morning he trained without any problems, so we have to wait for tomorrow, I think that in the end yeah, he could be included in the list.”

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea legend reveals why he’s already “annoyed” at Thomas Tuchel as he urges players to “have a private meeting” West Ham in pole position to sign young defender despite bid from rival “That needs to change” – Pundit names three problem players for Chelsea

Pedri has been one of Barcelona’s brightest sparks in his debut season to date, contributing three goals and four assists in 37 appearances so far.

It’s hard to imagine that Barcelona could mount a comeback from a 2-0 deficit against Sevilla and a 4-1 loss to PSG without the Spain youth international.

Despite this update being a wonderful piece of news, which isn’t commonplace when it comes to injuries at the club, should Koeman proceed caution and rest the ace or start him on the bench against Sevilla?