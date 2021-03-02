Paul Pogba ‘open’ to discussing new contract with Manchester United according to journalist in massive relief for Red Devils

Andy Mitten, an established UK journalist that covers Manchester United, believes that Paul Pogba will ‘stay’ at Manchester United, the update comes via the Red Devils’ Scandinavian supporters club.

The future of Pogba has been a major talking point ever since the midfielder returned to the club for a then world-record fee in the summer of 2016.

With Pogba holding a contract that expires next summer, a potential sale once the season concludes has been rumoured – as that would offer United the last real chance to net a considerable fee for Pogba.

Mitten adds that the World Cup winner, who will turn 28 years old at the end of the month, is ‘open to ‘discussing a new contract’ with the Red Devils.

Staying in the limelight appears to be the plan for Pogba and his entourage, considering the very public comments that have been made on the star’s future by agent extraordinaire Mino Raiola.

“I think Paul Pogba will stay, and have been told that he is open to discussing a new contract.”

Pogba is currently sidelined with an injury, which has left the Frenchman to miss six matches across all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have really missed the kind of cutting edge the ace can offer.

The former Juventus man had battled back to enjoy a fairly solid season after dealing with Covid-19 heading into the campaign. Pogba’s injury came after the side fell out of a realistic challenge for the title.

United may have missed a remarkable chance to contend for their first Premier League title since 2012/13 – Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season.

Liverpool’s slump opened up a brilliant opportunity for the Red Devils to establish themselves as a world-class side, but some poor results since the pressure really piled on has left cross-town rivals Manchester City to hold a 12-point lead at the top, with 12 top-flight fixtures left to play.

This update has also landed in the Mirror, though Mitten hasn’t been attributed for his work.