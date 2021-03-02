Pics: Kevin-Prince Boateng’s unbelievable WAG Melissa Satta leaves little to the imagination in jaw-dropping Instagram lingerie snaps

Melissa Satta, an Italian TV presenter married to Kevin-Prince Boateng, has been treating her fans on Instagram by leaving very little to the imagination with her latest posts.

Boateng, who is entering the swan-song of his career, having enjoyed a late resurgence which included an unlikely move to La Liga heavyweights Barcelona, will have no problem keeping himself entertained when he finally does decide to hang up his boots.

The former AC Milan man is married to Melissa Satta, a popular Italian TV personality, who just happens to be absolutely gorgeous, and is making no secret of that fact on her Instagram page.

In one of her more recent posts, Satta posed in her underwear, showing off her sculptured figure and perky rear end.

Judging by some of her other posts on her Instagram page, Satta is seriously body confident – and when you look as good as she does, who wouldn’t be?

It’s not difficult to figure out how she’s amassed 4.4 million followers on the platform. It’s an old cliche, but fair play to you, Kevin-Prince, scoring on and off the pitch…

