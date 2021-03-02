River Plate Starlet receives a nomination for South American player of the year; Would become fourth Colombian to win the award

South American leagues have concluded their 2020 Apretura seasons after successful restarts, and now yearly award nominees are out.

Uruguay-based newspaper El País has put out its yearly award nominations. One category is the South American player, which River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré received a nomination.

The 25-year-old could join three Colombian players to receive the South American player of the year award, which dates back to 1986 when El Pais began handing out this yearly award.

In 2020, Santos Borré scored seven goals in the Copa Libertadores competition, which saw River Plate reach the semifinals before falling to the eventual champions in Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

Meanwhile, at home, Argentina restarted its domestic play with a tournament-style competition. The Colombia international played in eight fixtures and scored two goals.

Should Santos Borré win the award, the strike would be the fourth Colombian joining Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, Teófilo Gutiérrez and Miguel Ángel Borja. Fans of South American football can head to El País to vote for all the categories.