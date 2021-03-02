Tottenham to be offered opportunity to seal Gareth Bale transfer permanently

Tottenham are reportedly set to be presented with an opportunity to seal the permanent transfer of Gareth Bale.

The Wales international is on loan at Spurs this season and has recently started performing well after getting off to a bit of a slow start.

Bale had struggled towards the end of his time in Madrid but if he’s starting to get back to his best it could suit both clubs perfectly.

The Express claim Real now hope to cash in on Bale due to his recent resurgence, and one imagines Tottenham would be more than happy to have him.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Bale can continue to perform at this high level, but it seems that returning to north London has been good for him.

It felt like the 31-year-old never fully settled in Spain, but much of the best form of his career came in his time in the Premier League.