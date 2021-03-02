Real Madrid list two players for sale for combined €110M, both have been linked with Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane has ran out of patience with two of his first-team players, with both of them likely to be up for sale in the summer transfer window.

That’s what’s reported by Don Balon, who believe that Los Blancos will be looking to raise cash in order to fund high-profile acquisitions. Fortunately for Los Blancos, they have a wealth of talent with plenty of resale potential on their books.

Two players which are likely to be transfer-listed, with offers being entertained, are Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio, with Don Balon reporting that Zidane’s patience with them has worn thin.

The report claims that Florentino Perez will be looking to raise a combined €110M in exchange for the two attackers, with Vinicius’ asking price set at €60M and Asensio’s at €50M.

Interestingly, both of these players have previously been linked with Liverpool.

OK Diario suggested that Liverpool want Vinicius Jr, while Todo Fichajes reported just yesterday that the Reds were sniffing around Marco Asensio.

The sources are hardly bulletproof, but there’s food for thought for the Reds fan base…