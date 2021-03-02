Manchester United could reportedly be cleared to seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening at the back and have a long-standing interest in Varane, who now seems set to be available, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Spanish giants are now supposedly prepared to let Varane join Man Utd this summer, and that could be a huge boost if the MEN’s report proves accurate.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at Old Trafford, and Varane could fit the bill perfectly.

The France international has enjoyed a superb career at the Bernabeu, winning a whole host of major honours and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most solid centre-backs.

It would be interesting to see how Varane got on in the Premier League, but if he can perform at anything like the level he’s shown in recent years, he should be a valuable asset for any top club.

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.