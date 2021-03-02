Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata ends six-game goal drought by scoring crucial goal for Juventus against Spezia

Juventus have taken the lead in their Serie A clash with Spezia this evening after a goal from Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata.

The Serie A champions are in real danger of their extraordinary run of Scudetto wins coming to an end courtesy of Inter Milan (and Romelu Lukaku’s) brilliance this campaign.

Considering they were held to a draw last time out in the league, Juventus could ill afford to drop points again against Spezia this evening. Thanks to Alvaro Morata, they’re on their way to getting all three points, if in a pretty unconvincing manner.

Morata, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, started the season in electric fashion before his performances became more and more resemblant of what we saw of him at Chelsea and Atletico.

He has, though, made the difference tonight, making a smart run to the near post before diverting the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

