Video: Federico Chiesa doubles Juventus’ advantage after adjusting his body well to beat goalkeeper at second attempt

Juventus have added a second goal in their must-win game against Spezia through Federico Chiesa, who adjusted well to fire home a rebound.

Juve were held up until the hour mark of the Serie A contest, with Andrea Pirlo showing visibly agitated with his side’s inability to find the back of the net.

Then came Alvaro Morata, who hadn’t scored in six games across all competitions, flying across the near post to divert the ball beyond the helpless goalkeeper.

Chiesa, at the second bite of the cherry, has now added a second. Having seen his initial attempt saved by the goalkeeper, the Italy international adjusted his body well to fire the ball beyond him second time around.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Juventus are very much up against it in the race for the Scudetto, but Andrea Pirlo will be ensuring that his players don’t throw in the towel. If they keep winning games, anything is possible..