Video: Conor Coady stuns Man City to put their incredible winning streak under threat

Everything pointed to Man City extending their incredible run of wins to 21 games as they dominated Wolves tonight, but we all know how fragile a 1-0 lead can be.
City have had most of the ball and Wolves had barely looked like posing an attacking threat, but a set-piece always gives you a chance and Conor Coady has just come up with an unlikely equaliser:
Wolves have their equaliser! ?
Conor Coady puts the visitors level despite Man City's dominance…
A great diving header from the captain ? pic.twitter.com/G4rWX1mA9H
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 2, 2021
WOLVES MAKES IT 1-1.
Conor Coady scores! pic.twitter.com/0GaQwWMnOh
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 2, 2021
City still have plenty of time to find another goal but Wolves are always a huge threat on the counter attack, so this could get interesting if it stays 1-1 going into the final minutes.
This stat has also emerged in the aftermath of the goal, and it shows how unlikely Coady was as a goal scorer in this game:
1 – Conor Coady has scored his first ever Premier League goal on what is his 103rd appearance – it was also the first shot on target in his PL career (third shot overall). Unlikely. pic.twitter.com/GUqn3W35s6
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2021