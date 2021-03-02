Menu

Video: Conor Coady stuns Man City to put their incredible winning streak under threat

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Everything pointed to Man City extending their incredible run of wins to 21 games as they dominated Wolves tonight, but we all know how fragile a 1-0 lead can be.

City have had most of the ball and Wolves had barely looked like posing an attacking threat, but a set-piece always gives you a chance and Conor Coady has just come up with an unlikely equaliser:

City still have plenty of time to find another goal but Wolves are always a huge threat on the counter attack, so this could get interesting if it stays 1-1 going into the final minutes.

READ MORE: Image: VAR farce at the Etihad – Manchester City robbed of goal by extraordinarily pedantic offside call

This stat has also emerged in the aftermath of the goal, and it shows how unlikely Coady was as a goal scorer in this game:

More Stories Conor Coady

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.