Video: Man City take the lead over Wolves via unfortunate Dendoncker own-goal following great work from both Mahrez and Rodri

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City have taken the lead over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad – but it’s not one of their own who have got their name on the scoresheet.

Considering the vast amount of attacking talent Man City have on their books, it’s difficult enough to predict who’s going to be finding the back of the net for them as it is.

Man City’s latest victory in this extraordinary run came against West Ham, with two centre-backs, Ruben Dias and John Stones, proving to be the unlikely difference makers.

However, tonight’s opening goal has come from an even unlikelier source, with Wolves’ Leander Dendoncker finding the back of his own net to put City a goal to the good.

After a brilliant pass from Rodri into the path of Riyad Mahrez, the City winger fired the ball straight across the corridor of uncertainty, with Dendoncker unable to prevent the ball finding the net, with him himself providing the finish…


Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

