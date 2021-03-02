Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott reminds everyone he’s only a teenager by making awful error leading to goal

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott, who has been making an impression during his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers, made a crucial error during their clash with Reading tonight.

Elliott is only 17-years-old, but he has taken to life as a professional footballer like a fish to water. The Championship is one of the most competitive leagues on the planet, but the youngster has looked a cut above the bulk of his opponents this campaign to date.

Unfortunately for him, considering how well he has been doing for Blackburn this campaign, he had a moment to forget tonight against Reading. Elliott held onto the ball for far too long in his own final third before losing possession, with Reading going on to find the back of the net.

He won’t want to watch it back, nor will the scouts at Liverpool closely following his development, but he’s still young and making mistakes of this nature are to be expected – he’ll learn from it.

Not there…? Omar Richards dispossesses Harvey Elliott on the edge of his own box and Reading lead! ? Watch Reading v Blackburn on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/LagJJTpp7D — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 2, 2021

Pictures courtesy of V Sport