Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rounds off Juventus victory with clinical left-footed finish into the bottom corner

Juventus
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo got his goal for Juventus against Spezia this evening, as Andrea Pirlo’s men kept their title hopes alive with a 3-0 victory.

Juve were held for an hour at Spezia, having dropped points in their previous Serie A fixture. Their hopes of winning the title are fast fading, but when you have Cristiano Ronaldo on your side, you’re always in with an opportunity.

MORE: Video: Federico Chiesa doubles Juventus’ advantage after adjusting his body well to beat goalkeeper at second attempt

Ronaldo got his name on the scoresheet for Juve once again tonight, keeping pace with Romelu Lukaku at the top of the Serie A goal scorer charts – although, once the job was already done from the champions’ perspective.

The Portuguese icon found himself one-on-one with the Spezia goalkeeper, and as we have learnt over the years, there’s only one outcome when he gets himself into these kind of positions.

More Stories / Latest News
“We are going to have problems” Ronald Koeman speaks out over suggestions he could leave Barcelona
Corinthians sees coronavirus outbreak as the Brazilian side reports 19 cases
Video: Federico Chiesa doubles Juventus’ advantage after adjusting his body well to beat goalkeeper at second attempt

The finish was emphatic and it was the perfect way to round off what proved to be a comfortable victory for Juve. That’s three more points on the board…

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.