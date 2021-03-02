“We are going to have problems” Ronald Koeman speaks out over suggestions he could leave Barcelona

Ronald Koeman was never appointed as an interim boss at Barcelona, but the Presidential elections this year do present a threat to his job.

There has been talk about a new President shaking things up and bringing in their own manager, but it doesn’t sound like Koeman will happily stand aside to let that happen.

Some of his recent comments were reported by Goal amid the speculation that he could be replaced, and it’s clear that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere just now:

“I have not spoken with anyone. We have to wait for who comes in as president and his plan. If I do not see an important future for me we are going to have problems, because I have one more year on my contract.”

Of course it would be possible for the new President to simply sack Koeman and appoint their own manager, but that’s an added expense that they could do without when you consider their current financial issues.

Barca are in a pretty dreadful place just now as winning La Liga looks unlikely, while they also look set to crash out of the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League after first leg defeats to Sevilla and PSG.

It’s likely that it will take a few years to turn them round and there’s a real chance that Lionel Messi moves on in the summer, so you have to wonder if any big names would even want to take the job just now.