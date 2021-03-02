Menu

West Ham set sights on Chelsea and Arsenal stars as potential summer transfer targets

West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a new striker for the summer transfer window, with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah emerging as options for them.

The Hammers could do with strengthening their attack and would do well to land either of these talented young forwards being linked with them by the Daily Star.

Abraham has previously shown plenty of promise at Chelsea, but is no longer first choice this season and could surely be a player who feels he could do with a move at the end of this season.

Blues fans will be disappointed to see an academy graduate leaving for a rival, but Abraham couldn’t be blamed for pushing for a move where he’d enjoy more first-team football.

The same is true of Nketiah at Arsenal, with the 21-year-old not quite developing as many will have hoped after showing some early promise at the Emirates Stadium.

West Ham would surely offer Nketiah more opportunities to start matches often in the Premier League, and Arsenal may well feel they could let him go and rely on their many other forwards.

