According to Football Insider, West Ham are still in pole position to secure the signature of Birmingham City talent Rico Browne, despite the defender already receiving an offer from London rivals Spurs.

Football Insider report that Browne, who ended a trial period with Tottenham Hotspur last month, is now showcasing his ability with West Ham. The 17-year-old joined up with the Hammers’ on Monday.

It’s added that Spurs made verbally offered the centre-back an 18-month contract after impressing, but that has not been followed up by a written bid, leaving the door open for West Ham to swoop.

Browne will be eligible to feature for the Hammers in youth team fixtures during his trial period. The talent has made three appearances in the FA Cup over the last 15 months.

Browne looks set to leave Birmingham as they eye an overhaul of their academy, it looks as though it will be closed in a cost-cutting measure, with the side instead option to field B and C teams.

Whilst Spurs have emerged as a top Premier League club in the last few years, West Ham are this season’s surprise package. David Moyes has led the side to being 4th in the top-flight table.

A move to the Hammers could be more ideal for someone like Browne, West Ham have a smaller squad and less stars than Spurs, meaning the ace could break into the first-team much sooner.

If the east London outfit can secure this signing for what will likely be a nominal fee – relative to a top-flight side’s usual spending – it could prove to be a real coup and statement of intent from the side.