According to Dean Jones for Eurosport, Chelsea are still keen on Gianluigi Donnarumma as the world-class goalkeeper has been held up from signing a new contract so far.

The 22-year-old’s deal expires this summer, with no concrete movement on new terms as Eurosport report that there have been some hold ups over the terms of an agreement, leaving the exit door open.

It’s added that the hectic fixture schedule has also made it ‘tricky’ for the Rossoneri to negotiate the future of one of their most prized players, as Milan contend in Serie A and the Europa League.

Eurosport report that Chelsea are ‘contemplating’ whether or not they should sign another goalkeeper this summer, with an option like Donnarumma someone that they’d jump at if he hits the free market.

They do reiterate that a defender and striker will be the priorities for Chelsea in the next transfer window.

Jones claims for Eurosport that Donnarumma is seeking a contract worth €10.5m a year, that equates to €201,000-a-week, it remains to be seen if Mina Raiola’s client would demand more if Chelsea knocked.

It’s added that the west London outfit will look to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, the man who became the world’s most expensive stopper in the summer of 2018 but has fallen out of favour.

The Blues moved to alleviate concerns on their starting goalkeeper by recruiting Edouard Mendy last summer, but it appears the club are still eyeing options to compete with the Senegalese star.

It’s summarised that in regards to the variety of options that may be eyed, Donnarumma potentially being available on a free transfer ‘tops the list’.

Milan signed Donnarumma at the age of 14, the Rossoneri handed the Italian his debut when he was just 16 years old and he’s been the side’s number one ever since, it would be a nightmare to lose such a skilled player for nothing this summer.

Donnarumma has made 235 appearances for Milan, keeping 82 clean sheets. There’s simply no other keeping even remotely near his age bracket that boasts a similar amount of experience at the top level.