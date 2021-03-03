Manchester United face Atletico Madrid competition for transfer of in-form forward

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva.

However, the Red Devils also face competition from Atletico Madrid for the in-form Portugal international, according to Don Balon.

Silva’s fine form this season has recently also seen him linked with Man Utd by the Sun, and it seems he’s attracting a growing list of suitors.

Silva looks like he could be a fine signing for Atletico Madrid as well, with Diego Simeone’s side perhaps a bit overly reliant on Luis Suarez for goals this season.

United also look in urgent need of more quality up front, however, after a season that ultimately looks like ending up being a bit of a disappointment.

Despite at one point looking like title challengers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lacked enough cutting edge up front, with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood not looking as prolific as they did last season.

Silva could be a useful signing to solve that after his fine record of 19 goals in 21 Bundesliga games this season.

The 25-year-old looks back to his best after a difficult couple of years and it would be interesting to see him in the Premier League.