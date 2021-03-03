Arsenal legend Tony Adams has warned against “killing” Bukayo Saka by putting too much pressure on him at this early stage of his career.

The 19-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s stand-out performers this season, and Adams is worried that there’s already too much attention on him as he’s had to carry this struggling Gunners side.

Watch the video from Stadium Astro below as Adams calls for Saka not to be thrust into the spotlight by becoming first choice for England as well…

It’s worth noting that fellow pundits Emile Heskey and Kevin Campbell heaped praise onto Saka for what he’s achieved, and believe he has shown he could be a key player at international level as well.

It will be interesting to see how Saka develops after bursting onto the scene so convincingly at such a young age.