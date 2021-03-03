Menu

Atlético Mineiro is the latest Brazilian side to show interest in River Plate starlet striker

Rafael Santos Borré’s contract expires in June, and there’s a new Brazilian side that has their eyes on the 25-year-old striker. 

According to TNT Sports, Clube Atlético Mineiro is the latest club from Brazil showing interest in the River Plate striker. The Galo already grabbed a player from Los Millonarios when they acquired midfielder Ignacio Fernández, and now they want his teammate.

The Argentine media outlet doesn’t detail if the Brazilian side is preparing an offer or what they’re willing to spend on the River Plate striker. Nonetheless, Atlético Mineiro joins Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras as they battle for Santos Borré. Toronto FC is the other club reportedly showing interest in the Colombia international.

Santos Borré rejected an offer to join Palmeiras this March as he wants to remain at River Plate until June, when his contract expires. The player will then decide where his next venture will occur, whether it’s with the Argentine side or abroad, either in Brazil or North America.

