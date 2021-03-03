Celtic confirm new two year contract for Scottish Cup hero

There are many things that are up in the air at Celtic Park just now, so it’s unlikely that any major moves will happen until a new manager is appointed.

One thing that does make sense is to tie up new deals for any talented youngsters who could leave for free in the summer, and the club have just announced that Conor Hazard has extended his deal:

? We are delighted to announce goalkeeper @ConorHazard1 has signed a new two-year contract that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2023! ?#CelticFC ? #Hazard2023 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 3, 2021

The goalkeeping position has been a real issue this year with Vasilis Barkas struggling to impress after his move in the summer, while you always know that Scott Bain will make some great saves but he lacks the ability to command his box and he often looks shaky.

Hazard was even given a run of games earlier in the season as a result of the poor form from the others, and he does go down as a hero for his saves in the penalty shootout in the Scottish Cup final vs Hearts.

It also must be noted that the game only went to penalties because of some errors that he made, so he still looks like a developmental player rather than an option to start going forward.

The best case scenario probably sees him go out on loan to another Premiership side next season to gain further experience, but at least this prevents him from leaving on a free.