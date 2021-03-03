“There was some contact” – Chelsea star hints he held talks over transfer away

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has hinted he held transfer talks over a move to Paris Saint-Germain while current Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was there.

The France international has been a key player for Chelsea and would be a top signing for most top clubs around Europe.

Still, Chelsea fans will be glad to hear Kante never seemed particularly keen to get away from Stamford Bridge despite what would’ve been a tempting offer to join PSG.

“I knew in the past there was some contact with Paris Saint-Germain when he was the manager, but it was not something I wanted,” Kante told Chelsea’s official site.

“It did not happen because I was happy at Chelsea and I stayed here. I haven’t spoken to the manager about it.”

It will now be interesting to see how Kante gets on under Tuchel now that they’re working together at Chelsea.

Kante also had some interesting thoughts on the potential of promising young midfielder Billy Gilmour.

“We have trained together a long time now and we speak. I know what he likes, he knows what I like,” he said.

“I share sometimes my experience of what has happened in my national team or in previous teams.

“He is a good player with a good mentality. He is always ready to step up and do well, even when we call on him in training.

“He has good potential for now and the future, and I’m sure he will do well for Chelsea and in his career.”

The Blues’ academy keeps bringing up some fine young players and Gilmour is certainly up there with the best of them, and looks like a player who could follow the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Mason Mount into the first-team.