Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has shared some comments from AC Milan’s Director of Football, Frederic Massara, on Fikayo Tomori that were made before tonight’s Serie A clash against Udinese.
Massara admitted that the club are ‘very happy’ with the Chelsea loanee’s start in Milan, but stated that the ‘price’ of the centre-back’s buy option, which stands at €28m, is ‘very high’ for the Rossoneri.
Tomori has proven himself as a fine third option for Stefano Pioli’s side at the heart of the defence, with the 23-year-old impressing in his seven appearances to date.
Massara’s comments are very similar to those of Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini, with it clear that the Serie A contenders will only make a decision at the end of the season.
It’s amazing to see Tomori enjoy a quick start to life in Italy, especially considering his dire lack of action for the Blues since the turn of 2020, he went from a breakthrough England international to out-of-favour.
See More: ‘Looking for defenders’ – ‘Powerful’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokes about Liverpool injury crisis on talent show
Here is what Massara has had to say on the matter:
AC Milan director Massara to DAZN: “We’ll see if we pay Fikayo Tomori’s buy option… we are very happy about his start here, the price is very high. We will decide in the coming months”. ? #CFC #ACMilan
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2021
It’s essentially exactly the same, literally word-for-word, to what Maldini commented on Sunday:
Paolo Maldini to Sky Sport: “Tomori is a good talent and we’ve an buy-option clause. The price is very high, we’ll decide at the end of the season and we’ll discuss about it with Chelsea board”. The buy option will be around €28m. ? #cfc #acmilan
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2021
Milan echoing similar statements on Tomori in the space of just a few days makes it clear that the club, who sit second in Serie A behind local rivals Inter, are looking to nab a discount from Chelsea.
Whilst €28m is certainly a steep ask for a player in Tomori who is battling back from a spell as an outcast from the Chelsea team, the Blues may well have the market to stick to their demands.
Tomori’s performances in the Italian top-flight so far will either convince Thomas Tuchel that the rapid defender is ready for a bigger role next season, or it’s bound to attract interest from other Premier League clubs and Europe.
Should English clubs look at the centre-back, it’s fair to assume that they’d be less financially restricted than Milan may be – depending on how their season ends – it’s not like Chelsea are losing the only realistic suitor for Tomori if a summer sale is their intention.