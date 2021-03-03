Done deal: Juventus seal signing of Weston McKennie in deal worth up to €25m after impressing on loan

Juventus have officially announced that they have taken up the option to sign Weston McKennie on a permanent deal, the ace has been on loan from Schalke this season.

Juventus state that the 22-year-old has joined for an initial fee of €18.5m, which will be paid to Schalke over the course of three years.

It’s added that the transfer includes €6.5m in potential add-ons, taking the total value of the deal up to a possible €25m.

McKennie has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Turin outfit. The American star has been brilliant this season, offering pure drive and energy from the middle of the park.

McKennie has primarily featured as a central midfielder in his 31 appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season, although he’s also been deployed as a winger at times.

The USA international has contributed five goals and two assists already, his first being in his very first Turin derby to spur Juventus to a win against Torino and also a mesmerising effort against Barcelona.