Erling Haaland not keen on Chelsea as they aren’t an ‘absolute top club’ claim Bild in massive transfer blow for Blues

According to SportWitness via this week’s edition of German newspaper SportBild, Erling Haaland is not actually very keen on a transfer to Chelsea, despite the intense speculation.

SportBild have offered some insight into which sides Haaland sees as potential destinations, after agent Mino Raiola stated that only 10 clubs in the world would be able to afford the prolific 20-year-old.

It’s detailed that Chelsea have ‘little chance of signing’ the Norwegian sensation as Haaland wants to join an ‘absolute top club’ – something that the Blues are not.

Haaland reportedly has no interest in an intermediate step, which makes perfect sense, he’s already at this stage with Borussia Dortmund, he’s good enough to be a key player for one of the world’s best now.

Bild also offer some other interesting information on Haaland, it’s claimed that the ace’s release clause that comes into play from the summer of 2022 stands at €100m, not the widely reported €75m.

In an online report, Bild state that Haaland is only appealed by six clubs across the world, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been claimed to want Haaland at any cost, in reports that highlight a rare role in transfers from the shot-caller.

The Blues may still have a chance depending on the climate around them, they have been in contact with the striker’s entourage behind-the-scenes regarding a move this summer per Eurosport, when other clubs – particularly some seen as bigger than them – may not have the finances to fund a move.

Haaland was already showing real promise at RB Salzburg but the Norway international has become a bonafide world-class star since arriving at Dortmund last January, scoring 43 goals and registering 11 assists in just 45 appearances.