Journalist provides intriguing Erling Haaland transfer update for Chelsea, Liverpool and co.

Christian Falk has provided an intriguing Erling Haaland transfer update as it looks like Bayern Munich won’t be in for him despite being able to afford him.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in sensational form in recent times and is surely heading for a big career at the highest level.

Falk says Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are the Premier League clubs chasing Haaland, and that Bayern won’t be attempting to sign him from their Bundesliga rivals…

TRUE ? Agent @MinoRaiola said only ten teams can afford @ErlingHaaland. @FCBayern can afford him – but they won't bid for him @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/XiyscsYcnE — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 3, 2021

Haaland would be a dream signing for both Liverpool and Chelsea right now, with both clubs having issues up front.

The reigning Premier League champions have suffered a hugely disappointing season, with the goals drying up for Roberto Firmino in particular.

Haaland could be a significant upgrade and would give LFC something different in attack as teams have perhaps started to work out that excellent front three despite all their success in recent years.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would also do well to pounce for Haaland after the poor form of summer signing Timo Werner.

The Blues haven’t had a particularly convincing season either and surely need more goals in their side if they are to challenge for the title.