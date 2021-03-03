Explanation given for David de Gea’s absence for Man United vs Crystal Palace

It was expected that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would make some changes to his Man United side this evening to take on Crystal Palace, but it was a surprise to see Dean Henderson start the game.

David de Gea wasn’t even listed in the squad so there was naturally some speculation about what was going on, especially as there wasn’t any sign that he was injured.

Ultimately it looks like there’s no conspiracy and it’s simply down to personal reasons that he’s having to miss the game this evening:

De Gea out for personal reasons, Martial took a knock to his knee in training #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 3, 2021

You always worry in the current climate when players need to miss games for personal reasons, so you have to hope that he’s doing okay just now.

It does mean that Dean Henderson will get a chance to play in the Premier League for United, so he’ll be looking to make a good impression to strengthen his case for first team football next season – wherever that may be.