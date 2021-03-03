Fabrizio Romano praises Arsenal and Liverpool signings as he ranks his favourite moves from January

Nobody wants to lose one of their best players in the winter transfer window, so it’s generally reduced to loan moves and terminating contracts of players who don’t have a long term future at the club.

There will always be the occasional bargain that can give a team a huge boost for the second half of the season, so it’s been interesting to see which moves Fabrizio Romano rates as the best of the window.

His number one choice was the deal that saw Arsenal take Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid, and he praises Edu for getting the deal done when Real were reluctant to let him leave.

He’s had a positive start to life at The Emirates as his creativity on the ball has brought a new dimension to the midfield, so there could even be a clamour for a permanent deal in the summer if he continues to impress.

He also gives a mention to Liverpool managing to sign Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke with an option to buy, and it does look like a good piece of business when you consider how desperate they were.

We often see teams in that situation make panic moves (see Ben Davies) that don’t make sense in the long run, but Romano suggests Liverpool had been chasing Kabak for months so this was a deal that was necessary but could also provide some long term value.

Time will tell if both players can build on their positive starts, but it won’t be a surprise if they extend those stays beyond the summer based on their initial contributions.