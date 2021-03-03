Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has offered some insight into why Bruno Fernandes seems to struggle to influence the big games as much.

The Portugal international has been a big hit since moving to Old Trafford just over a year ago, proving one of the club’s best signings for many years.

However, Fernandes has attracted some critics after an underwhelming display in the 0-0 draw with Chelsea at the weekend, and Meulensteen believes there may be a couple of reasons for this.

Watch the video below as Meulensteen tells Stadium Astro that the big teams are better at working out that Fernandes is the player to stop if you want to stop Man Utd…

He adds that Fernandes could benefit from adopting a ‘less is more’ approach in some moments, instead of trying to do too much himself.

Fellow pundit Chris Sutton adds that other United players could also do with stepping up in these moments to help Fernandes out.