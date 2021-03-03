‘Formula 1 driver who now has a Ferrari in his hands’ – Sport Club Internacional’s new gaffer comments on taking over the managerial role

Sport Club Internacional announced its new manager Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who is ecstatic to join the Brazilian side.

The 36-year-old manager spent his last two seasons in Ecuador, having managed Independiente del Valle. During his time with the Ecuadorian side, Ramírez won the 2019 Copa Sudamericana, so he’s experienced winning at the international level.

Inter uploaded a video to introduce the Spanish tactician to its supporters, and Ramírez described the feeling of taking over the managerial position.

“Formula 1 driver who now has a Ferrari in his hands,” Ramírez said. “It is a challenge the size of the club. Very large. I remember a conversation more than a year ago. We watched an Internacional match in the Libertadores, and my assistant said: ‘Inter is a Ferrari, a great club.'”

Inter fell short of winning the Brasileirão. After failing to win their final fixture against Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, the 0-0 draw handed the league title to Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

The Brazilian side is ready to start a new chapter in its history with Ramírez at the helm. The Spanish tactician will need to hit the ground running as expectations are to perform well domestically and a deep run in the 2021 Copa Libertadores.