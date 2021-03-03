Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend held a brief Q&A session this afternoon, in which the retired full-back was inundated with a plethora of responses.

One fan asked Neville to name the player that he believes is the ‘most underrated’ in the entire Premier League, with the Class of 92 alum replying that he felt Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum fits the bill.

Neville spelt the Dutchman’s surname correctly despite initial fears, it’s surprising to see a player from a ‘Big Six’ club win this honour but it’s certainly deserved.

Wijnaldum has arguably been Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted player at Liverpool since the central midfielder was signed from a relegated Newcastle side in the summer of 2016.

Wijnaldum ( maybe spelt wrong ) https://t.co/AvJ2erhUb3 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

Wijnaldum remains a key figure for the Reds despite marquee additions like Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara in recent years, he’s actually playing an even bigger role due to the side’s injury troubles.

The Netherlands international has made a total of 222 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, Neville’s admission combined with the fact that Wijnaldum continues to be called on really highlight what Liverpool are set to miss with the ace able to leave on a free transfer this summer.