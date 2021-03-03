Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has made it clear that he thinks Aston Villa star Jack Grealish needs to leave for a move to a bigger club.

The England international has been a stand-out performer at Villa Park for some time now, and he surely has what it takes to shine for almost any top team in Europe.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Grealish by The Athletic and others, and Scholes has now offered him some career advice.

Scholes enjoyed a great career at Old Trafford and so he might be worth listening to, with Grealish told he will only get better with better players around him.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the player, but if he was doing this at Man United, Liverpool, City, one of the top clubs, then he’d be up there, he’d possibly be top three,” Scholes told Optus Sport when asked if Grealish was a contender for Player of the Year.

“There is no pressure on Villa. If he is at a top club then he needs to win every week. He needs to leave Villa to prove that (he is a top player).

“It is all about him at Aston Villa. He needs to get out now to a club that need to win every week, there is pressure to deliver trophies. He is capable of doing it, but there will always be a doubt until you do it.”

United fans will hope Grealish takes this on board and can be tempted by a move to Manchester, where he seems like he could be an ideal fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It’s been another frustrating season for United, who seem to lack that bit of spark in the final third – something Grealish looks absolutely ideal to provide them with.