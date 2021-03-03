‘Greenwood is selfish’ – These Man United fans disappointed by ‘average’ wonderkid after team’s disappointing first-half against Crystal Palace

Plenty of Manchester United fans have been left massively disappointed with the side’s first-half display against Crystal Palace in tonight’s Premier League encounter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dominated the opening 45 minutes with a 66% hold of the possession, but their seven shots only led to one being on target in a complete opposite of an attacking clinic.

The best chance of the half and only one on target from both sides came up in just the 12th minute, some tidy work from United saw Nemanja Matic drill a strike towards goal.

Matic’s effort was deflected by James McCarthy in a knock that sent the ball floating towards the top corner, but Vicente Guaita came up clutch and made a wonderful save to parry the ball away.

The most lively performers for the Manchester outfit were undoubtedly Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the full-back pairing were the only couple showing some energy and intent going forward.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to the opening period of the match:

Greenwood is being bang average here — ??? ???? ??? ??? ???? ?????™ (@lynusmezie) March 3, 2021

I wish nothing but the best for Greenwood, but that kid is bang-on average. So far from being a generational talent. — DM (@UtdDMO) March 3, 2021

Greenwood’s confidence and decision making this season? Average. — Jacques Yves Cousteau (@Olufemi_Deji) March 3, 2021

Greenwood is very selfish — Showbiz_265 (@wamashobiz) March 3, 2021

When will rashford and greenwood understand that they cant take on 4 defenders at once?

Looks like this teams tactics are just play the ball around the box and hope for something to happen — Alexander Barrera (@alex_barrera06) March 3, 2021

Ole is killing this club by playing two defensive midfielders…. — Rasmus Bak ‘Junior’ Kristensen (@RasmusBak1992) March 3, 2021

Get Ole out all he does is rely on individual brilliance — ‘ (@Retro_Utd) March 3, 2021

Dreadful so far, passing’s been all over the place and we’ve had no attacking intent whatsoever Only threat has come from Shaw and Wan-Bissaka. West Brom all over again — J.A.O ? (@JuanAnderOnly) March 3, 2021

Shaw should have 2 assist already what are these shooting coaches doing during training — MILES (@MNQMAD7) March 3, 2021

We play the worst football in the league. Abysmal. Cheers for disappointment yet again ?? — Daniel (@d_loughins) March 3, 2021

After a dire match against rivals Chelsea on the weekend, you’d think that United would be trying to create more and get some attacking momentum going, that search is clearly still going on.

Mason Greenwood appears to have infuriated some of the fans, but the criticism may be quite harsh, the 19-year-old has been no less unconvincing than most of his teammates so far tonight.