Menu

‘Greenwood is selfish’ – These Man United fans disappointed by ‘average’ wonderkid after team’s disappointing first-half against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Plenty of Manchester United fans have been left massively disappointed with the side’s first-half display against Crystal Palace in tonight’s Premier League encounter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dominated the opening 45 minutes with a 66% hold of the possession, but their seven shots only led to one being on target in a complete opposite of an attacking clinic.

The best chance of the half and only one on target from both sides came up in just the 12th minute, some tidy work from United saw Nemanja Matic drill a strike towards goal.

Matic’s effort was deflected by James McCarthy in a knock that sent the ball floating towards the top corner, but Vicente Guaita came up clutch and made a wonderful save to parry the ball away.

The most lively performers for the Manchester outfit were undoubtedly Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the full-back pairing were the only couple showing some energy and intent going forward.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to the opening period of the match:

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s dancing round with his top off” Steven Gerrard offers hilarious assessment of Morelos after Livingston controversy
Chelsea reported to be huge admirers of French midfield star
Video: Man United denied goal after Matic strike sparks heroic Guaita save for Crystal Palace

After a dire match against rivals Chelsea on the weekend, you’d think that United would be trying to create more and get some attacking momentum going, that search is clearly still going on.

Mason Greenwood appears to have infuriated some of the fans, but the criticism may be quite harsh, the 19-year-old has been no less unconvincing than most of his teammates so far tonight.

More Stories Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.