“He’s dancing round with his top off” Steven Gerrard offers hilarious assessment of Morelos after Livingston controversy

It took longer than most would’ve expected, but it appears that justice was finally done at the Tony Macaroni Arena this evening.

There was plenty of controversy in the first half as Alfredo Morelos was denied a clear penalty when he was brought down by the keeper – an incident that led to a red card for Steven Gerrard at half time when he complained too much.

Morelos would go on to get the winner in the final moments so clearly he’s pleased with that, and Gerrard offered an amazing assessment of his striker when he was asked about any concerns about the treatment he received:

?? "Don't worry about Alfredo, he has just scored the winner and is in there dancing around with no top on to Sweet Caroline" ? Steven Gerrard is not too concerned with the reputation Alfredo Morelos has with referees pic.twitter.com/GPLthq2Tkr — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 3, 2021