Liverpool fans might not be too happy with their former player Emile Heskey as he advises Harvey Barnes to stay at Leicester City.

Barnes has been in fine form for Leicester this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League.

This has seen the 23-year-old linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mirror, but Heskey has essentially advised him to snub a possible move to Anfield in favour of staying at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to HITC about the Barnes transfer situation, former Liverpool and England striker Heskey said:

Liverpool fans won’t thank Heskey if Barnes does end up deciding to stay where is instead of accepting any potential offer to join the Merseyside giants.

Jurgen Klopp could do with changing things around in attack, with Barnes likely to give them a new dimension up front after this disappointing season at Anfield.

Heskey notably left Leicester for Liverpool during his peak years, but it will be interesting to see if Barnes ends up doing the same.