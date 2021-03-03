Huge injury boost for Barcelona as positive updates emerge over star

There’s not a lot to be positive about just now at Barcelona, so they really need Ansu Fati to make a full recovery ahead of next season.

They currently face a trophyless season, Josep Maria Bartomeu could be headed to jail, Lionel Messi’s future isn’t clear and they don’t have a lot of money to improve the team in the transfer market either.

Fati does look like he could be the next genuine superstar to emerge from the Barca academy, so at least there are signs of hope if they can build round a core of Fati, Pedri and potentially Riqui Puig going forward.

The biggest issue for Ansu has been a succession of knee injuries that have reduced him to very little playing time this season, but it looks like he’s finally edging closer to a return to action:

? ANSU FATI: BONES NOTÍCIES – Porta dues setmanes sense inflamacions al seu genoll esquerre. – La recuperació ha anat lenta, però ara fa treball de gimnàs i evoluciona favorablement. via @santiovalle #QuèThiJugues! #FCBlive ?? pic.twitter.com/TBYGr1Ig19 — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) March 3, 2021

His return won’t be immediate as he’s recovering from knee surgery, but it’s been confirmed that he’s gone at least two weeks without any further swelling to the knee and he’s doing some gym work without any further issues.

Realistically his recovery has to be centred around getting him ready to return next season where he could become one of their key players if Messi does leave, so hopefully he’s now over his injuries and he goes on to fulfil his immense potential.