‘I have no idea what is going to happen’ – River Plate president discusses the future of starlet striker whose contract expires in June

The River Plate saga surrounding its striker Rafael Santos Borré will continue after the striker declined a move this month to Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

Santos Borré will remain with Los Millonarios until the end of his contract, which expires in June. However, what happens after that is anyone’s guess. In an interview with ESPN (via TNT Sports), River Plate president Rodolfo D’Onofrio touched on the subject concerning the 25-year-old.

Although the Colombia international decided to remain with River Plate and not depart to Brazil, due to in part that he’d like for the club to receive a transfer fee for his departure, Santos Borré needs to think long and hard about his future the president states.

“I have no idea what is going to happen. What [Santos Borré] is doing, and he’s very good, is taking his time. I think he has to be calm and then make the decision he wants, but not to rush,” D’Onofrio said.

If the striker decides to remain at River Plate, D’Onofrio said that they would do everything possible for him to continue his venture with the club.

“I think he has to find what suits him best. And if it has to be River, we will do it and make no mistake about it that we will try it. But what he does not have to do is hurry,” D’Onofrio said.

Lucrative offers will be coming the striker’s way, whether from Brazil, North America, and perhaps Europe. These next few months will be crucial for the player as he plans the next phase in his career.