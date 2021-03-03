“I strongly hope it happens” Barcelona ace hints at likely exit this summer

You can often pinpoint the exact move that derailed a young player’s career, and hindsight has shown that Jean-Clair Todibo was not ready to sign for Barcelona when he did.

It’s easy to forget that he only had a handful of appearances for Toulouse before he left so it was always going to be a huge step up, while there have been questions asked about his attitude too.

Loan spells to Schalke and Benfica didn’t help him either, so it’s positive to see that he’s playing regularly with Nice this season and a permanent move may be the best option for him.

A report from Get Football News France has looked at some of his recent comments about his future, and it’s pretty obvious that he wants to move on this summer:

“I don’t know if it is sorted (for next season), but it is an ambition of mine. So I strongly hope it happens. My individual performances will determine if I stay here or not. Nothing is done.”

He also went on to add that he really wasn’t that bothered about Barca producing an incredible comeback in the Champions League against PSG and he wasn’t really following anything to do with the club just now, so it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t plan on returning.