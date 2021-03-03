Inter Milan met by massive €192,000-a-week wage demands from Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, with Georginio Wijnaldum rejecting all offers of a renewal at Liverpool to date, the midfielder is demanding wages of €10m-a-year from free transfer suitors.

Calciomercato report that Inter Milan are interested in the 30-year-old on a free transfer, but demands of €10m-a-year and a hefty signing bonus have stopped pre-contract negotiations in their tracks.

Wijnaldum has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players since arriving at Liverpool in the summer of 2016, but it appears as though the Dutchman has not been encouraged by the Reds’ offers.

Barcelona confirmed their interest in the ace last summer, with Ronald Koeman keen on reuniting with the midfielder at a Camp Nou that has been home to many a legendary Dutch player.

€10m-a-year equates to €192,000-a-week, which is roughly £165,000 per week, that marks a considerable raise on the £90,000-a-week he currently earns, per Spotrac.

It’s no surprise that Wijnaldum is seeking a raise on what will likely be the last big contract of his career, but the above demands seem relatively unrealistic considering sides are crippled by the Covid-19 crisis.

AS recently claimed that Liverpool offered the central midfielder a three-year deal that included a significant pay rise, but Wijnaldum is unwilling to commit to a renewal and wants to test the market.

Wijnaldum has been a brilliant servant to the Reds, with the Dutch national team’s captain playing an even bigger role for the side this season, despite the talk on his future, due to the team’s injury troubles.